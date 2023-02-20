The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) provisional payroll data for the month of December 2022 was released today. As per the provisional payroll data, 18.03 lakh new employees have been added in the month of December, 2022. Year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 14.52 lakh employees who paid contribution in ESI Scheme in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.

As per data, around 27,700 new establishments have been registered in the month of December, 2022 under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation ensuring social security cover to their employees. EPFO Added 14.93 Lakh Members in December 2022, Says Labour Ministry.

Of the total 18.03 lakh employees added during the month, the number of employees aged up to 25 years is 8.30 lakhs. It shows that the youth of the nation are getting good employment opportunities in the country.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 3.44 lakh in December, 2022. The data shows that a total 80 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of December.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).