New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Friday softened by 0.46 per cent to Rs 162.85 per kg in the futures trade, as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for the January delivery eased by 75 paise, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 162.85 per kg in a business turnover of 906 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in the futures trade.

