New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) US-based computer chip maker AMD's plan to set up its largest semiconductor design centre with a USD 400 million investment is shaping up well, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet on Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in July announced a USD 400 million investment in India over the next five years and said it will build its largest design centre in Bengaluru.

"AMD had announced a USD 400 mn investment in semiconductor design. Happy to know that the AMD Technostar Centre is shaping up well," Vaishnaw said on Twitter.

The minister tweeted a photo with AMD leadership in India, including Country Head and Senior Vice President of Silicon Design Engineering at AMD India.

AMD is planning to set up a facility spanning 5 lakh square feet in Bengaluru. More than 3 thousand high-end semiconductor design engineering jobs are likely to be created.

This campus will increase AMD's office footprint in India to 10 locations. The Santa Clara, California-based firm already employs more than 6,500 persons in India.

