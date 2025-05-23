Pithoragarh, May 23 (PTI) The first FM radio station operated by the Indian Army in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand was inaugurated on Friday by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's Central Command Anindya Sengupta.

The objective of the initiative is to create goodwill between the Indian Army and people of the border areas, said Manish Singhal, manager of the radio station.

He said that the community radio station being operated under 'Operation Sadbhavana' has been named 'Panchshul Pulse' and will be broadcast on 88.4 FM.

The station manager said the radio station is being operated from the Army Public School of the 'Panchshul Brigade' of the Indian Army and people within a radius of 12 km from the radio station can listen to it.

The programmes will pay special attention to the local history, culture, society and occupations of people of the border areas such as agriculture, horticulture.

It will also have focus on raising awareness aware of the achievements of martyrs, brave soldiers, sportspersons and people who have worked in the social and cultural sectors, Singhal said.

