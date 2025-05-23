Jaipur, May 23: The police on May 12 arrested a Smriti Jain (24) and Shanu Kumar (28) for allegedly uploading an obscene video of an elderly man from Jaisalmer on a porn website. The arrests were made after the police took cognisance of an obscene video going viral by the names of Jaisalmer viral video, Jaisalmer tharki baba, Jaisalmer car video, and many more.

Smriti Jain, a resident of Dodaghat in Uttar Pradesh, and Shanu Kumar of Vaishali in Bihar, were nabbed by police in Noida and brought to Jaisalmer. The police officer added that the accused were suspected of having filmed more such videos, including one in the Dausa district. "They were placed under arrest on Saturday," Circle Officer Jaisalmer Roop Singh Inda said, adding the accused are under judicial custody. Jaisalmer Viral Video: UP Woman Smriti Jain, Bihar’s Shanu Kumar Arrested for Making Obscene Clip of 70-Year-Old Rajasthan Man and Uploading It on Porn Website.

Who Is Smriti Jain, the Girl Behind the Viral Jaisalmer Car Video?

Smriti Jain hails from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh and has a tech background. Jain reportedly holds a B.Tech degree from a reputed college in Uttar Pradesh. She reportedly worked as a software engineer at a Noida-based firm, seemingly earning an impressive annual package worth INR 25 lakh. The woman’s parents said they worked hard to educate their daughter and sent her to Delhi for higher studies. Her father runs a small shop in Lalitpur district, and the family belongs to a middle-income background.

What Is the Jaisalmer Porn Video Case?

Jain allegedly made a video of a 70-year-old man being seduced and doing obscene acts with her in Jaisalmer, while Kumar was in the driver's seat. The video was uploaded on a porn site and the matter came to light on May 4. Smriti Jain and Shanu Kumar are currently facing multiple charges of filming and distributing pornographic content without consent. UP Woman Spots Doctor Husband, Dressed As Trans Woman, Engaging in Obscene Acts With Another Man in Porn Video; Files FIR.

Recently, another video surfaced in which a woman can be seen doing obscene acts with a man near Dausa. The accused stopped the car on the pretext of asking the man the distance to Dausa. "The faces were blurred. It is suspected that the accused have made the video. The matter is being investigated," the circle officer said.

