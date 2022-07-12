Udaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday launched the latest version of its flagship sedan A8 L in India with price starting at Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom).

The automaker has launched the fourth generation of the model in two variants -- Celebration Edition and Technology, priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore respectively.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Both the trims can be personalised as per the requirements of the customer.

While the Celebration Edition is available as a five seater, the Technology variant is available in both four and five seat configurations.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor To Build Dedicated EV Plant in South Korea by 2025: Report.

"This is our flagship model which is kind of a brand shaper for us. We are focussing on personalisation and customisation with these cars so that every unit is unique for the customer," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

The premium sedan is powered by a 3-litre petrol engine mated with a 48V mild-hybrid engine with 340 hp power output enabling 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)