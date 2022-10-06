New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Average rent of an office desk in co-working facilities across six major cities is likely to rise by 13 per cent this year to Rs 12,500 per month as demand for flexible workspace has risen from corporates, according to Savills India.

In its latest report 'The Resurgent Flex', property consultant Savills India said that the weighted average rent of a desk stood at Rs 11,100 per month at the end of 2021.

The average monthly rent rose to Rs 11,700 per desk in June-end this year across six cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

"With healthy coworking sector traction envisaged for the rest of the year, average monthly rentals in India are expected to touch Rs 12,500 per seat by the end of 2022, a 13 per cent YOY (Year-on-Year) growth," the report said.

The consultant attributed the growth in per desk rentals to rising demand for managed office spaces in the country.

"The increase in rentals can also be attributed to operators factoring in capex costs incurred while making flexspaces as per occupier specifications," it said.

The report mentioned that the pricing of a flexible seat in a particular commercial building would depend on multiple factors such as micro market, facilities provided by the operator, and the quality of the building.

Thus, the per seat rentals can be as high as Rs 65,000 per desk every month in BKC, Mumbai, or as low as Rs 6,000 per desk a month in peripheral areas of Hyderabad.

Among other findings, Savills India said that coworking operators have leased over 75,000 seats in January-June 2022 alone, compared to 60,000 seats in 2021. Almost 75 per cent of the demand for coworking desks in the first half of 2022 is attributable to the three largest flex markets - 45 per cent in Bengaluru, 20 per cent in Pune and 10 per cent in Hyderabad.

"The total flex seat demand is anticipated to reach a new high with 1,50,000 seats," the consultant projected.

Savills India also projected that co-working, which include managed office space, operators will contribute 20 per cent to the total office space leasing in 2022 calendar year, surpassing the 14 per cent share in 2019.

The total gross office space leasing is estimated to touch 60 million square feet this year as against 36.9 million square feet in the previous year, 31.9 million square feet in 2020, 55.7 million square feet in 2019 and 47.3 million square feet in 2018.

On the rising demand for flexible workspace, Savills India noted that the pandemic has changed the way real estate stakeholders, including occupiers, developers, and coworking operators perceive commercial office space requirements.

"There is a greater emphasis on employee wellness and regaining lost productivity levels while simultaneously minimising capex and operational expenses," it added.

WeWork India, Smartworks, Awfis, CoWrks, The Executive Centre, Skootr, Simpliwork Offices, IndiQube, The Office Pass, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue and Akasa Coworking, are some of the major players in the coworking segment.

