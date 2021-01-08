Hyderabad, Jan 8 (PTI) BJP MLA T Raja Singh and cow protection supporters were briefly detained by police on Friday when they tried to block a road here over their demand that it be declared a national animal.

They tried to gather at L B Nagar here for the protest when they were detained, police said, adding all of them were released later.

The 'Gau Sadak Bandh' call was given by the Yuga Thulasi Foundation to highlight the need for cow protection and their demand that it be declared as the national animal.

A Foundation release said people from different sections of society, who support the cause of cow protection, tried to stage a protest, but were detained and released later. PTI

