Shimla, Apr 3 (PTI) The BJP workers on Thursday held a candle march here, as well as several other cities, demanding a CBI enquiry into the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi.

In Shimla, the march started from Sher-e-Punjab and culminated at the Central Telegraph Office, where the marchers paid a floral tribute to Negi. Similar demonstrations were held in Solan, Hamirpur, Kullu, and other district headquarters.

On March 10, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chief engineer Vimal Negi went missing. Eight days later, his body was fished out from a water body in Bilaspur.

Negi's wife alleged that her husband had been tortured by his superior officers and that he was forced to work late at night even when he was ill.

On Wednesday, a case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under BNS was registered against HPPCL Director (Electrical) Desh Raj and Managing Director (MD) Harikesh Meena.

Pending inquiry, Desh Raj has been suspended while Harikesh Meena transferred.

Former state minister Suresh Bhardwaj said so far investigation has revealed that Negi was being pressured at work, as he demanded a scrutiny of files he signed over the past six months.

