Mumbai, April 3: Online fraud has become challenging for many people to avoid since victims do not receive notifications or alerts when they are affected. Robux is a virtual currency used on the Roblox platform for buying virtual items. Recently, INR 75 lakh disappeared from the account of a businessman from Delhi without receiving any OTP, SMS notification, or alert. Cybercriminals use gaming virtual currency to commit online fraud and steal money from their accounts.

This event was shocking to the businessman and the police who tried to investigate the online fraud because there was no OTP, alert, or notification for the transaction that could explain how the INR 75 lakh rupees were stolen from the account. The police deduced that the Delhi businessman might have installed a certain app that could read the SMS; however, upon checking, no such mobile application was found.

Robux Coin Online Fraud: How Did Cybercriminals Stole INR 75 Lakh Using Virtual Currency?

During the initial investigation, the police did not find any app that would have the ability to read SMS or any suspicious app that would be installed on the phone. However, when checked, they found that with the help of Google Dashboard, an app named "Video Editor" was installed on the phone and uninstalled after a few days. The businessman was getting missed calls repeatedly but chose to ignore them. Later, he found that he had lost 75 lakh INR from his account without a trace.

The police checked the location where the Video Editor app was installed and deleted. They found that at the time of this incident, the businessman was inside his house, and his wife was out. So, the police suspected his 13-14-year-old son. Upon checking all the devices, the police found that the son's iPad had the Discord app installed. On this anonymous chat app, the son talked to a stranger who said he would get 200 Robux points. Roblox fan child installed the "Video Editor" app to get the virtual currency for the game.

In the hope of getting the Robux virtual currency point for the Roblox game, the businessman's son installed the game. The game read the bank's OTP and SMS, leading to an online fraud of INR 75 lakh. The anonymous person on Discord further requested the child delete the app to get more points. Meanwhile, the fraud had already occurred, stealing lakhs of rupees from the account.

How To Avoid Online Frauds Like Robux Coins?

The incident did not directly involve the Roblox platform, but the anonymous cybercriminal was able to allure the kid into getting more Robux coin rewards for the game. Here's how to avoid such online scams or frauds.

Do not install the unknown app on your phone.

Check Google Dashboard to find out which apps have been installed and uninstalled.

Monitor your children's online activities and transactions related to gaming.

Do not engage with strangers on apps like Discord, which has an anonymous chat option.

Although the cyber fraud was shocking, it showed that INR 75 lakh was stolen without needing OTP or letting the victim know through an online alert or notification. People need to stay cautious about online activities, especially those related to games.

