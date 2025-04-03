Mumbai, April 3: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad) for Thursday, April 3, 2025, will be announced online at bodolotteries.com. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this state-run lottery is one of Assam’s most popular. The results will be declared in three phases—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—allowing participants to check their winning ticket numbers throughout the day. The complete list of winners will be published on the official website, where participants can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF.

In Assam, lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are widely followed. The Bodoland Lottery has gained trust among players due to its government-backed legitimacy and structured prize distribution. For those looking to check their luck, the results and winners’ list will be available online without ad interruptions. Scroll down for details on where to check and download the results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check the Bodoland Lottery Result for April 3, 2025, visit the official website, bodolotteries.com. The results will be declared in three phases: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The winners' list, including ticket numbers, will be available in PDF format for easy access. To avoid ad-heavy pages, participants can directly visit the official site to view and download the results. Stay updated by checking back at the scheduled announcement times. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 03 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

There are at least 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally played, with various state governments operating official lottery schemes. Some of the most popular state-run lotteries include those in Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal, among others. These lotteries provide entertainment and excitement for participants, but they also come with financial risks. LatestLY advises players to approach lottery games with awareness and responsibility, ensuring they play within their means.

