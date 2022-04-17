Coimbatore, Apr 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) would soon begin boating facility at Valankulam here, State Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan said on Sunday.

The tank on the bypass road in the heart of the city was developed by the TTDC as part of the smart city project

To attract more number of tourists, TTDC.surveyed Valankulam and Peeriyakulam tanks in the city for boating and chose Valankulam, the Minister told reporters.

Stating that the tourism in Tamil Nadu was picking up fast after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said tourists were now preferring hilly regions due to the summer season.

Earlier, he unveiled paintings of traditional dance, art and culture. Paintings would adorn railway stations and airports in Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchy and Thoothukodi, he said.

