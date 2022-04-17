Mumbai, April 17: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a recruitment for various posts under different departments through its TCS Atlas Hiring programme. The TCS Atlas Hiring Programme is designed exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation, and those who believe they can reimagine business functioning through a data-centric approach.

An interesting thing about TCS Recruitment 2022 is that the IT firm is recruiting freshers who have passed in the academic years 2020, 2021, and 2022. The application process will commence on April 20. IB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Over 150 Posts at mha.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply for TCS Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can register and fill up the application form on the TCS NextStep portal.

Direct link to TCS Atlas Hiring

Eligibility Criteria for TCS Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must have an M.Sc. degree in mathematics, statistics, or economics.

Candidates with an M.A. degree can also apply.

Age Limit for TCS Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must be between 18 to 28 years of age.

Candidates must not that multiple entries from a single candidate will lead to disqualification. Visit the official website of TCS for information and updates.

