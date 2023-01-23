Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Online visa servicing firm BLS International (India) on Monday said it has inked a pact with Malaysian Immigration Authority for issuing e-visas for travel to Malaysia.

BLS International (India) will start its Malaysian e-visa operations, valid up to November 2025, in Delhi, it said in a statement.

"We believe that this partnership will further strengthen India-Malaysia relationships and encourage more people to visit Malaysia, both as tourists and to do business.

"This contract will also strengthen economic ties between the two nations," Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, said.

*** PTC India adopts Environment, Social and Governance Vision 2030 * Power trading solution provider PTC India has adopted environment, social and governance policy for business responsibility and sustainability reporting (BRSR) framework.

The company's board took the decision during a meeting held on January 19, according to a regulatory filing.

Its ESG vision 2030 focuses on the five pillars of sustainable environment, empowered community, rewarding workplace, secure network and robust governance.

The PTC has also structured a roadmap for its ESG Vision 2030 which comprises of various short term and long term initiatives focusing on GHG emissions, climate change, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, social welfare, corporate governance, systemic risk management, amongst many others.

*** NTPC group installed power generation capacity crosses 71 GW * State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its group installed generation capacity crossed 71 GW with a successful completion of trial operation of first unit of 660 MW of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand.

"Based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-1 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project, (3 x 660 MW) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Ltd," according to a regulatory filing.

The project has been envisaged with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) which has one-third water footprint as compared to Water Cooled Condenser (WCC), a company statement said.

The project will provide affordable power to the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha and has a coal source within a 10-kilometer radius (Pit head).

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd and NTPC group has become 58,929 MW and 71,544 MW respectively, it stated.

