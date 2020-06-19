Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) ESAF Small Finance Bank said its Chairman and Managing Director K Paul Thomas has been elected as chairman of Sa-Dhan.

Sa-Dhan is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recognised self-regulatory organisation for non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions.

******** Godrej Aerospace delivers 1,000 units of proportional solenoid valves *

Godrej Aerospace on Friday said it has developed and delivered 1,000 units of proportional solenoid valves, which is a critical component for making COVID-19 ventilators.

First batch of the valve, which regulates the flow of oxygen based on the requirement of the patient in each breathing cycle, was delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

********** Yes Bank partners with Affordplan for health card *

Private sector lender Yes Bank has partnered with fintech firm Affordplan to launch a co-branded healthcare card.

The product 'Swasth Card' has features like access to a goal-based savings projection chart for medical treatment based on treatment inputs and treatments at a discounted price, a statement said.

