New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) FedEx Express on Monday announced the arrival of a second dedicated charter flight carrying critical medical aid to India.

This is part of the company's continuous relief efforts to support India's fight against the recent COVID-19 surge, said FedEx Express, subsidiary of FedEx Corp, in a statement.

On Sunday, more than 780 oxygen concentrators, over 1.8 million KN95 masks, and medicines and pharmaceutical supplies were unloaded from a FedEx Boeing 777F charter flight in New Delhi, India, it added.

These supplies were provided by 'Direct Relief' and will ultimately be delivered to healthcare facilities across India.

"This is in addition to the first FedEx donated charter flight that arrived on May 9, which transported more than 3,400 oxygen concentrators, converters, and nearly 2,65,000 KN95 masks for Direct Relief to Mumbai, India. Both charters originated in Newark, New Jersey," it said.

FedEx is also supporting the transportation of over 25,000 oxygen concentrators and converters through an initiative with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and other multinational companies.

PepsiCo Foundation provides 10 oxygen concentrators to Haryana

*PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, on Monday said it has provided 10 oxygen concentrators to Haryana to support the on-ground medical requirements.

The PepsiCo India team handed over the oxygen concentrators to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, earlier on Monday, said a statement.

PepsiCo Foundation had recently announced a series of initiatives that the company has undertaken in Haryana to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and help the communities in need.

This is being done in partnership with Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS).

Sanjeev Kapoor, World Central Kitchen tie up to provide meals to healthcare workers in 7 cities

*Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday said he has joined hands with Chef José Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, to provide free meals to the healthcare staff at various hospitals in seven cities across the country.

As a part of the initiative, Chef Kapoor, World Central Kitchen and Taj Hotels are currently actively dishing out over 10,000 meals daily for frontline workers on duty across the hospitals in these seven cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, and Hyderabad, according to a statement.

"I got a call from World Central Kitchen which was keen to contribute towards Covid relief activities in India. We had provided for the Covid warriors in hospitals last year. With World Central Kitchen's intent to support relief work in India, it started all over again. We needed a partner to produce large quantity meals in a hygienic way. And, hence, we joined hands with the Taj Hotels," Kapoor said.

======================== Indian air operators of Airbus A320Neo aircraft saved over 130 mn gallons jet fuel

*The Indian air operators of the Pratt & Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320Neo aircraft have saved more than 130 million gallons of jet fuel, besides avoiding over 1.3 million tonnes of carbon emissions since the induction of these planes in 2016, the engine maker said on Monday. Powering 54 airlines around the world, these Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines have saved more than 490 million gallons of fuel and avoided over 4.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions, it said.

"Pratt & Whitney invested USD 10 billion and 20 years to develop the revolutionary geared architecture of the GTF engine," said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head for India at Pratt & Whitney.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)