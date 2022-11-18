New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Insurtech player InsuranceDekho has partnered with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to sell the policies offered by the insurance behemoth.

LIC products will be immediately available for all customers on its platform pan-India, InsuranceDekho said.

The company said it will leverage the best technology, POSP partner practices, and innovation to set new benchmarks for insurance advisors and customers, Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of InsuranceDekho, said.

LIC is India's most trusted insurance provider and by joining hands with them, the company's vision of establishing 100 per cent penetration in the remotest towns of the country will become easier to manifest, he said.

*** Maruti Suzuki launches Alto K10 CNG version priced at Rs 5.95 lakh * Maruti Suzuki India on Friday launched the CNG fuel variant of its small car Alto K10 priced at Rs 5.95 lakh.

The new Alto K10 S-CNG is powered by a 1-litre engine with a peak power output of 41.7kW with a fuel-efficiency of 33.85 km/kg. It is available with a five-speed manual transmission, the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer - Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said the company has sold more than 10 lakh S-CNG vehicles so far and "the addition of S-CNG to the popular Alto K10 will allow further widespread adoption of our environment-friendly technology".

At present, the company offers a total of 13 S-CNG models, including Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry and Tour S.

*** Ather Energy partners with IDFC for electric scooter financing * Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Friday said it has partnered with IDFC to offer financing options to its customers.

Under the partnership, customers can purchase Ather 450X or 450 Plus electric scooter with a down payment as low as 5 per cent of the on-road price applicable in the respective city with IDFC offering all this at a 48-month loan tenure, the company said in a statement.

Now a customer buying Ather 450X model with this scheme would have the same monthly expense as that of owning a 125cc scooter, making the company's scooters more accessible for a wider customer base across the country, Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet S Phokela said.

The company said it registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 8,213 units in October 2022 and anticipates sustained growth in demand.

