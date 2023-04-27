New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Integra Essentia has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 on account of higher income.

At Rs 1.68 crore, its net profit is three-fold up from Rs 54 lakh in the January-March quarter of 2021-22, Integra Essentia said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

Its total income also surged to Rs 68.09 crore from Rs 50.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Integra Essentia is in the business of steel and renewable energy. The company recently forayed into the wine industry with the acquisition of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 40 crore in Narayangaon, Maharashtra.

