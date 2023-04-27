Mumbai, April 27: In a major good news for mobile phone users, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to modify the calling regulations. With the new rules, TRAI will establish a filter to curb spam calls and SMS'. The telecom authority has directed all firms to install artificial intelligence spam filters in their phone call and message services. The new regulation may come into force from May 1.

According to new regulations, TRAI has asked all telecom companies to implement call and message filters before May 1. This filter will help in protecting users from fake calls and messages. TRAI has been working long on the curb of spam or bogus calls. TRAI is planning to frame rules to stop counterfeit calls and messages. Under this, TRAI has demanded to stop promotional calls made on 10-digit mobile numbers. Apart from this, TRAI has also brought the caller ID feature, in which the name and photo of the caller will be displayed. TRAI Directs All Telecom Service Providers To Block Pesky Calls and SMSes From Telemarketers.

Indian telecom giant Airtel announced that it would offer these AI filters earlier. Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio also revealed plans to set up AI filters for bogus calls and messages. These two firms are also in talks with the Truecaller app, but they are refraining from implementing the caller ID feature as it may cause privacy issues. TRAI Directs Telecom Operators To Improve Call Services for Better 5G Experience.

In February, TRAI directed all telecom service providers to reverify registered headers and message templates on distributed ledger technologies (DLT) platform and block all unverified headers and message templates within 30 and 60 days, respectively.

