New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Pantomath Financial Services Group on Tuesday said it has acquired 75 per cent stake in global marketplace for deal-making fundgini.com.

However, the financial services firm has not disclosed the deal size.

The strategic acquisition will help Pantomath to mobilise its diversified investment banking services strengths and facilitate the deal acceleration in the deal ecosystem, according to a statement.

fundgini.com is frequented by investors, fund seekers, investment bankers, and influencers for funding, and mergers & acquisitions.

Over 50,000 experts across the globe interact on this platform for various deals, including debt financing, equity funding, and mergers & acquisitions. Currently, more than 700 deals feature on this platform.

*** Wright Research launches Quant-based portfolio management services * Wright Research, investment advisor and retail robo-advisory platform, on Tuesday announced plans to launch its Quant-based Portfolio Management Services (PMS).

The new PMS will use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to find and make the most of market irregularities and inefficiencies.

*** Futurense Uni rolls out STEM programme in US for Indian students * Futurense Uni, part of new-age tech talent company Futurense Technologies, on Tuesday said it has rolled out a STEM MS degree course in the US.

As part of the programme, students will get three years of optional practical training (OPT) for job opportunities in the US, according to a statement.

The programme offers up to 50 per cent reduction in student financial burden, it said.

Enrolled students will complete Advanced PG certification in Business and Data Analytics from coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) before joining the US STEM degree programme, the company said.

"This presents an unparalleled opportunity for students to embark on a transformative educational odyssey, forging connections with esteemed US universities and unlocking a world of limitless possibilities," Vikas Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Miles-Futurense Group, said.

