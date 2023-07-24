Hyderabad, July 24: A man died by throwing himself under the wheels of a moving bus in the city. Shocking visuals of the man jumping under the wheels were widely circulated on social media. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Kondapur area. The man, who was critically injured, succumbed at a hospital late on Sunday.

The man is seen rushing in, bending forward and throwing himself under the rear wheels of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus. The bus driver immediately applied the brakes. A passerby pulled him out and he was subsequently taken to hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. Suicide Caught on Camera in Tamil Nadu: Woman Deliberately Jumps In Front of Moving Bus, Dies in Salem; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Suicide Caught on CCTV Camera in Hyderabad

The man was identified as Bisu Rajab (40), a native of West Bengal, was working at a private company in Hyderabad and is believed to have died by suicide due to personal problems. Meanwhile, TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar posted the video on Twitter. Karnataka Shocker: Upset With Bus Not Stopping Near Her College Despite Multiple Requests, Girl Jumps Out of Moving Vehicle; Dies.

The IPS official stated that it was painful to see some people resorting to extreme step on small problems. “Problems will not go away just by committing suicide. One should bravely face hardships and problems. Don't end your life in a moment and leave the families in endless grief,” Sajjanar tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2023 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).