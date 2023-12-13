Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) The Singapore Tourism Board on Wednesday announced the appointment of Markus Tan as the Regional Director for India, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (IMESA), effective January 1.

Tan will spearhead STB's initiatives in promoting Leisure and Business Travel & Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (BTMICE) in the IMESA region, Singapore Tourism Board said in a statement.

"I am excited to take on the role of STB's Regional Director in IMESA. India is a nation of rich culture, diversity, and, particularly in this historic moment of its explosive global growth, incredible business opportunities. I look forward to embarking on this journey with our partners and friends across India," Tan added.

IHG Hotels & Resorts inks pact to develop new hotel in Amritsar

* Global hospitality group IHG Hotels and Resorts on Wednesday said it has signed a management agreement with A.R Resorts and Hotels to develop a new 139-key hotel in Amritsar in Punjab.

The new hotel-voco Amritsar Airport, is set to open its doors to travellers in December 2024, the hospitality company said in a statement.

"Amritsar is one of the prime tourist destinations in the Punjab belt and there is a constant demand for quality branded accommodations. We are confident that once opened, voco Amritsar airport will cater to the needs of discerning travellers seeking a modern and comfortable hospitality experience," Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts said.

