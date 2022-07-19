Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday launched a co-branded cerdit card with online travel platform Easemytrip.

Users of the card will be able to avail a flat 20 per cent discount on their domestic and international hotel bookings and 10 per cent on flight bookings, among other services and freebies, as per an official statement.

* * * * * Bajaj Allianz ties up with DBS arm

Private sector insurer Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Singaporean lender DBS Bank's local subsidiary to aid its distribution efforts.

DBS Bank India's pover 30 lakh customers will be now able to purchase the insurer's retail products including term, savings, retirement and investment products, as per an official statement.

* * * * Federal Bank launches online tax payment service

Private sector lender Federal Bank has launched an online tax payment service in association with the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Anyone can now pay taxes instantly via any mode like debit or credit card, unified payments interface etc using the south-based bank's website, as per an official statement.

