Vivo India will launch the T1x smartphone tomorrow in the country. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. The handset is also listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. The launch event will take place tomorrow at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live via Vivo India's official YouTube channel. Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25 Price, India Launch Timeline & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Ahead of its launch, several more specifications have been leaked online. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the device will come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display, 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The camera module will comprise a 50MP primary lens with super night mode and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse charging support. Coming to the pricing, Vivo T1x might be priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It will be available in gravity black and space blue colour options.

