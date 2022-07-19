Google Pixel 6a was introduced this May along with Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro. Now, the company is planning to launch the device in the Indian market. Ahead of the launch, a known tipster has leaked the launch date and pricing of the Pixel 6a in India. According to tipster Sahil Karoul, the Google Pixel 6a India launch will take place on July 21 and will retail at Rs 43,999. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Another tipster who goes by the name of Abhishek Yadav claims that the handset will cost Rs 37,999 in India. There is no official confirmation from Google yet. So this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 6a will get a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it will be powered by Google's Tensor chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the device will sport a 12.2MP primary lens and a 12MP secondary snapper. Upfront, there will be an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset will be fuelled by a 4,410mAh battery.

