New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) SupplyNote, a B2B SaaS company, said it has raised USD 1.2 million (about Rs 9 crore) in funding led by Venture Catalysts.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from US-based Astor Management, SOSV, Riso Capital, Manjal Investments, Angelbay, SucSEED Ventures, DevX Fund, Sarcha Advisors and Faad Network, a statement said.

The company has raised a total of USD 2.8 million since its inception in 2015.

“…During the year of pandemic (FY 2020-21), we've witnessed a growth of 800 per cent in digital procurement through our platform, with our presence in 41 cities in three countries," SupplyNote co-founder and CEO Kushang said. **** *GrayKea receives $25,000 funding

Social impact startup GrayKea Inc on Thursday said it has recently secured a pilot programme partnership with the University of Illinois Foundation, which has also made an investment of USD 25,000.

GrayKea Inc aims to relieve the financial stress of students in the college through alumni crowdfunding.

"This investment is the first of its kind through the Foundation's UIDEA program, an internal accelerator to fuel new ideas in university advancement," a statement said.

GrayKea Inc has raised USD 57,000 to date and plans to deploy this capital towards its product development and marketing efforts, it added. **** *Wipro, Oracle launch tollway transportation and billing solution

IT firm Wipro Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with Oracle to launch Wipro Tollway Transportation and Billing solution that will enhance commuters' experience while improving profitability for tollway authorities.

Using this cloud-based solution, tollway authorities can improve customer experience across touchpoints by leveraging data-driven insights, and maintaining a 360-degree view, a statement said.

Wipro Tollway Transportation and Billing solution support several transactions per year, helping tollway authorities better navigate customer account management, transaction processing, grievance case management, transponder inventory management, and financial reconciliation and reporting, it added.

