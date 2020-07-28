New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd's oil and gas arm Cairn on Tuesday said it has deployed Honeywell Forge's enterprise performance management software to improve productivity and enable remotely operating facilities.

"Honeywell's enterprise performance management solution helped Cairn Oil & Gas improve shift handover times by 50 per cent and will enhanced plant uptime," the company said in a statement.

Honeywell Forge's enterprise performance management software helps improve decision-making, boost productivity, enhance efficiency and reduce manual paperwork, all while enabling workers to remotely operate their facilities, it said.

"The company has embarked on a digitalisation journey to drive safety, productivity and efficiency, and partnered with Honeywell to support them in their efforts," the firm added. PTI

