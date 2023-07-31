Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) A cargo terminal at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport (KNIA) in West Bengal's Durgapur was inaugurated by Industry and Commerce Minister Shashi Panja on Monday.

Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Limited, the owner of the KNIA, has constructed the terminal for the commencement of cargo operations, the company said.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date Today: What If You Miss Deadline? Can You File Income Tax Return After July 31? Know Options After Missing Deadline, Late Fees, Jail Punishment and Other Consequences.

There are six daily flights from the airport near the industrial town of Durgapur, around 171 km from Kolkata, connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, being operated by Indigo and Spicejet.

The passenger load in these routes is around 90 per cent.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date Today: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide on How to File Your Income Tax Return Online as Deadline Nears.

The new terminal is equipped with all modern facilities to enable smooth movement of air cargo, the company said in a statement.

"The main cargo expected to move in and out include fruits, vegetables, fish, fish seeds, Bengali sweets, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, medical samples, machinery parts and spares. As per study, cargo movement in the next 8-10 years is expected to reach about 25,000 metric tons,” Bengal Aerotropolis President and CFO Anju Madeka said.

The Cargo Terminal has been designed and constructed for facilitating smooth operational workflow catering to the needs of the burgeoning logistics industry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)