New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an administrative officer of the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Unani Medicine for allegedly seeking Rs 1.10 lakh bribe from a canteen vendor for clearing his pending bills, officials said Sunday.

Nadeem A Siddiqui was arrested while allegedly receiving Rs 50,000 as a part payment of the total demanded bribe, they said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

According to the agency, the complainant company used to supply food to the patients of a Unani hospital, for which bills are paid by the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Bengaluru, on monthly basis in the account of its owner.

It was alleged in the complaint that the contract tenure was going to expire within two months and two months' bills amounting to Rs 3 lakh had been pending with NIUM.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

In order to clear the amount, Siddiqui allegedly demanded Rs 1.10 lakh bribe from the owner, who had then approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Afts/latest-news-cbi-arrests-officer-of-national-institute-of-unani-medicine-in-bengaluru-for-bribery-5587628.html&text=Latest+News+%7C+CBI+Arrests+Officer+of+National+Institute+of+Unani+Medicine+in+Bengaluru+for+Bribery&via=latestly" title="Tweet">