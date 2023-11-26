India celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 annually to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. This year marks the 74th anniversary of this historic event, which laid the foundation of the world’s largest democracy. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, which is celebrated as the Republic Day. India International Trade Fair 2023: Cultural Events Lined Up to Celebrate Assam Day at Pragati Maidan Tomorrow.

The Constitution of India grants seven fundamental rights to its citizens. These rights are vital for individuals' intellectual, moral and spiritual growth. No matter what their race, birthplace, religion, caste or gender is, all citizens have these rights. Besides the fundamental rights, citizens of India also have some moral obligations towards the country. These are called the Fundamental Duties. Scroll down to know your fundamental rights and duties as a citizen of India.

Fundamental Rights of Citizens:

The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India. Right to Freedom: Protection of certain rights regarding freedom of speech, freedom of speech and expression, freedom of assembling peaceably and without arms, to form associations or unions or co-operative societies, to move freely throughout the territory of India, to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India, and to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade, or business.

Right to Freedom of Religion: Subject to public order, morality, and health and to the other provisions, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion.

Right to Life: Protection with respect to a conviction for offences is guaranteed under the right to life and personal liberty. According to Article 20 of the Constitution, no one can be awarded punishment that is more than what the law of the land prescribes at the time of the commission of the crime.

Cultural and Educational Rights: Any section of the citizens residing in the territory of India or any part thereof having a distinct language, script, or culture shall have the right to conserve the same.

Any section of the citizens residing in the territory of India or any part thereof having a distinct language, script, or culture shall have the right to conserve the same. Right to Privacy: It is the newest right assured by the Supreme Court of India. It guarantees people's data and personal security.

Fundamental Duties of Citizen:

To abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem.

To cherish and follow the noble ideals which inspired our national struggle for freedom.

To uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

To defend the country and render national service when called upon.

To promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India, transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities.

To renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women

To value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture.

To protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers, and wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures.

To develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.

To safeguard public property and to abjure violence.

To strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity so that the nation constantly rises to higher levels of endeavour and achievement.

Parents or guardians should provide opportunities for education to their children.

On November 19, 2015, the Government of India issued a gazette notification to declare November 26 as Constitution Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this on October 25, 2015, when he inaugurated the B. R. Ambedkar’s Statue of Equality memorial in Mumbai.

