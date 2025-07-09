New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the declining yield of cotton crops and said a meeting has been convened on July 11 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, to address this issue.

The minister released a video message informing about the meeting and also inviting suggestions from farmers.

In his message, Chouhan said, "The productivity of cotton in our country is currently quite low. In recent times, productivity has declined further due to the TSV (tobacco streak virus) affecting BT Cotton. Cotton production is declining rapidly, putting our farmers in acute distress."

The production of cotton is estimated at 306.92 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June).

He said the government is committed to increasing cotton production and reducing input costs.

The minister said the government aims to develop climate-resilient, high-quality seeds that can withstand viral attacks.

To address this issue, Chouhan said a meeting has been organised on July 11, 2025, in Coimbatore.

This meeting will include representatives of cotton-growing farmers, farmer organisations, renowned scientists from Indian Council of Agricultural Research, agriculture ministers from cotton-producing states, state government officials, representatives from the cotton industry, and agricultural university experts.

"We are deeply engaged in finding ways to improve both the productivity and quality of cotton," he said, and sought suggestions from farmers on a toll-free number.

The minister assured that he will consider suggestions with utmost seriousness as part of the overall objective to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to enhance cotton production in our country.

