Mumbai, July 9: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya will announce the July 9 Shillong Teer Results shortly. An archery-type competition, Shillong Teer games are played twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. Lottery players who are taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the results of Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai and other games at websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in, Participants can also find the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 9, displayed below.

The Shillong Teer lottery game requires lottery players to place bets on numbers and await the outcome of their predictions. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Teer games, such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, get their names from local places based in Meghalaya and other Northeast states. A total of eight Teer games are played throughout the day. These include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 8 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 09, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Lottery enthusiasts taking part in Teer games can check today's Shilong Teer Results by visiting the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also view today's Teer game winning numbers provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 9 below. Teer game players can click on the "Shillong Teer Result for July 9, 2025" option to know today's winning numbers upon visiting the websites. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Teer Games Legal?

The archery-based lottery game is played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. The speculative Shillong Teer lottery requires players to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. Next up, the lottery game demands local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in Rounds 1 and 2. Only the last two digits of all the arrows that hit the targets are picked as the winning numbers of all the arrows. Shillong Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, showcasing a blend of skills and traditions.

Did you know places such as Jowai and Ladrymbai are known to be epicentres of Teer games in Meghalaya? Unlike betting and gambling, Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).