Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) A cleanliness drive will be held in 431 villages in Thane district on Wednesday, Union Minister Kapil Patil said.

Addressing a press conference, the Union minister of state for Panchayati Raj said the programme will be part of the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission.

It is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, with emphasis on rural progress, he said.

He thanked the Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, the Panchayati Raj Department and Thane Zilla Parishad for their collaborative efforts in organizing the cleanliness campaign.

