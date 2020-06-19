New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The commerce ministry has shared a list of over 1,500 products such as leather and textiles with Indian missions to explore export opportunities in their respective countries for domestic firms, an official has said.

Different export promotion councils are in touch with about 15 missions that have responded for organising digital B2B meetings due to travel restrictions on account of COVID-19 pandemic, the official added.

The move is aimed at involving Indian overseas missions in securing alternate supply chains and market opportunities for domestic exporters, the official said, adding the chain has been disrupted due to coronavirus outbreak.

These products include leather, textiles, agro-chemicals, electrical equipment like static converters, spices, and marine goods.

The ministry has analysed 1,054 major products of import from China and has identified 168 items where India has critical dependence on the neighbouring country. Similarly, 550 products were identified where both India and China are significant exporters, and where India could help fill gaps in global supply chain.

"Identified products - both 1,054 and 550 - have been shared with overseas missions to explore sourcing and export opportunities in their respective countries, and guide our exporters," the official added.

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called upon Indian missions to play an important role in identifying business opportunities for domestic companies, exporters and make India a preferred investment destination.

The minister, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, have interacted with 131 missions from different geographies through video conferencing.

Goyal has stated that Indian missions should help in identification of business opportunities that exist in their countries.

