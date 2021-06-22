Mangaluru, Jun 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former MLC Ivan DSouza on Tuesday urged the Dakshina Kannada administration to relax lockdownrules throughout the day in the district in the wake of declining Covid numbers.

Addressing reporters at the district Congress office here, he saidbus services must be allowed to resume immediately.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs five lakh to families who have lost one of their members to Covid.

He alleged that the district administration had failed to take decisions on lockdown relaxations at the appropriate time.

All shops must be allowed to function, he said.

D'Souza also said free door-to-door vaccination should be made available to the common man.

