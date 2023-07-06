Erode (TN), Jul 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan on Thursday welcomed the Madras High Court declaring as "null and void", the 2019 election of expelled AIADMK member O P Ravindhranath from Tamil Nadu's Theni parliamentary constituency.

Ravindhranath is the son of deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Also Read | GST Council Likely To Exempt IGST on Cancer Drug Import, Fix 5% Tax on Refreshments Served in Multiplex.

During the Lok Sabha elections conducted in 2019, Ravindranath representing AIADMK polled 5,04,813 votes and was declared elected as MP from Theni constituency. The then Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan secured 4,28,120 votes. AMMK candidate Thanga Tamil Selvan polled 1,44,050 votes and Shahul Hameed of Nam Tamilar Katchi secured 27,864 votes.

"The Judgment pronounced today (Thursday) by the High Court Judge in the case releated to Theni Parliament constituency election proves that Justice and Dharma still remains," said Elangovan, who currently represents Erode East Assembly Constituency.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Attends Reception Onboard INS Trishul Along With Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

"During the Lok Sabha election in 2019, I lodged a number of complaints with the then District Collector cum District Election Officer about various malpractices by the AIADMK candidate Ravindranath. But the Collector did nothing, by favouring the AIADMK candidate. I am thankful to the person who filed a suit pleading for the disqualification of Ravindranath," he said.

Justice SS Sundar gave the ruling on a petition filed by one P Milany from Theni constituency.

According to advocate V Arun, counsel for Milany, the petitioner contended that Ravindhranath while filing his nomination for the election had suppressed various materials, including the particulars of his movable and immovable assets and liabilities, and those of his family members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)