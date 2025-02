Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) A murder accused carrying a Rs 1 lakh bounty was seriously injured in a police encounter in the Mundali area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district early on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Jitendra alias Jeetu of Haryana's Jhajjar district was wanted in a 2023 murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The police had declared a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Amitabh Yash, additional director general of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) said Jitendra had been sent to hospital for treatment.

The officer said Jitendra was sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 double murder in Jhajjar.

He came out on parole in 2023. However, he jumped parole and had been absconding since then, Yash added.

Jitendra allegedly committed a contract killing in the Teela Morh area of Ghaziabad district in 2023.

The police said Jitendra had come in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while in jail. He started working with the gang members after jumping parole.

