Mumbai, February 25: Students seeking relevant school assembly news headlines of today have come to the right place. LatestLY has compiled a selection of key stories from national, international, business, sports, and entertainment news, perfect for student presentations. Scroll down and find important school assembly news headlines that you can present on February 26.
National News Headlines
- Delhi Assembly Session Extended Till March 3 To Discuss CAG Report; 21 AAP MLAs Suspended for 3 Sittings
- Rajasthan Speaker Breaks Down in Assembly After Abusive Language by State Congress Chief
- Actress Ranjana Nachiyaar Quits BJP, Likely To Join Vijay’s TVK
- NIT Srinagar Signs MoU for Launching Course in Drone Technology
- 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Awards Life Sentence to Sajjan Kumar in Murder Case
International News Headlines
- US Listeria Outbreak Leads to at Least 12 Deaths
- March for Justice: Bangladesh Medical Students Protest for Reforms
- South Korean National Assembly Team Demands Yoon’s Removal From Office at Final Impeachment Hearing
- Ties With European Allies Frayed, US Gets Ukraine Resolution Passed by UNSC After Failure at UNGA
Business News Headlines
- Indian Markets To Stabilise Towards Q4 2025 End, FPI Flows To Turn Positive: Report
- 16.05 Lakh Net Members Join EPFO in December, Young and Female Payroll Additions Grow
- CFO Fernandez To Replace Schumacher As Unilever CEO, Srinivas Phatak To Be Acting CFO
Entertainment News Headlines
- ‘A Complete Unknown’ Director Says Film Is About Specific Moment in Bob Dylan’s Life
- Imtiaz Ali Commences Shooting for His Next With Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai
- New Video Clip Showing Ajith Kumar Attempting To Race Despite Crash Wins Hearts Online
Sports News Headlines
- IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Ready for KKR Captaincy, Calls It ‘Just a Tag’
- ‘Happy With the Effort but Not With Result’: Crispin Chhetri on India’s Performance in Pink Ladies Cup
- Champions Trophy: England, Afghanistan Face Must-Win Battle in Lahore
- ‘That Was One I Wanted Really Bad’: Shelton Turns Table on Cobolli in Acapulco
