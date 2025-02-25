Mumbai, February 25: Students seeking relevant school assembly news headlines of today have come to the right place. LatestLY has compiled a selection of key stories from national, international, business, sports, and entertainment news, perfect for student presentations. Scroll down and find important school assembly news headlines that you can present on February 26.

National News Headlines

Delhi Assembly Session Extended Till March 3 To Discuss CAG Report; 21 AAP MLAs Suspended for 3 Sittings

Rajasthan Speaker Breaks Down in Assembly After Abusive Language by State Congress Chief

Actress Ranjana Nachiyaar Quits BJP, Likely To Join Vijay’s TVK

NIT Srinagar Signs MoU for Launching Course in Drone Technology

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Awards Life Sentence to Sajjan Kumar in Murder Case

International News Headlines

US Listeria Outbreak Leads to at Least 12 Deaths

March for Justice: Bangladesh Medical Students Protest for Reforms

South Korean National Assembly Team Demands Yoon’s Removal From Office at Final Impeachment Hearing

Ties With European Allies Frayed, US Gets Ukraine Resolution Passed by UNSC After Failure at UNGA

Business News Headlines

Indian Markets To Stabilise Towards Q4 2025 End, FPI Flows To Turn Positive: Report

16.05 Lakh Net Members Join EPFO in December, Young and Female Payroll Additions Grow

CFO Fernandez To Replace Schumacher As Unilever CEO, Srinivas Phatak To Be Acting CFO

Entertainment News Headlines

‘A Complete Unknown’ Director Says Film Is About Specific Moment in Bob Dylan’s Life

Imtiaz Ali Commences Shooting for His Next With Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai

New Video Clip Showing Ajith Kumar Attempting To Race Despite Crash Wins Hearts Online

Sports News Headlines

IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer Ready for KKR Captaincy, Calls It ‘Just a Tag’

‘Happy With the Effort but Not With Result’: Crispin Chhetri on India’s Performance in Pink Ladies Cup

Champions Trophy: England, Afghanistan Face Must-Win Battle in Lahore

‘That Was One I Wanted Really Bad’: Shelton Turns Table on Cobolli in Acapulco

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).