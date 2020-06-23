Kolkata, Jun 23 (PTI) Renovation of the Hardinge Building, one of the three heritage structures on the Calcutta University College Street campus, is likely to be delayed by two-three months due to the lockdown, a senior varsity official said.

Registrar Prof Debasis Das told PTI that the repair work by the PWD started a year back, but as the process was nearing completion, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

"We hope to finish it in another two to three months," Das said.

The university is also setting up new gates at the two entrances overlooking College Street and Presidency University.

"The gates will represent the great heritage of the 163-year-old university and will be befitting to the stature of the institution. In a way, they will reflect the character of CU," the official said.

An amount of Rs 20 lakh will be spent on the repair work, he added.

