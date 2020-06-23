The Chinese mobile phone maker 'Oppo' officially launched the Oppo A11k handset in the Indian Market. The smartphone is currently available for sale via Amazon India. The smartphone is being offered with exciting offers such as 10 percent instant discount on SBI Cards, exchange discount of up to Rs 7,950 instead of an old handset & no-cost EMI options as well. Oppo Find X2 5G Smartphone Now Available for Online Sale in India on Amazon.in; Check Price & Exciting Offers.

"The Oppo A11k will also be available offline this week", said the owner of Mumbai based Mahesh Telecom.

In terms of specifications, the handset sports a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 & a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek's Helio P35 chipset, the smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The Oppo A11k flaunts a dual-camera module with a 13MP main camera & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the mobile gets a 5MP snapper at the front.

Oppo A11k India Launch (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The smartphone is launched in deep blue & flowing silver shades. The newly launched budget phone runs on Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.1 & comes packed with a 4,230mAh battery. In addition to this, the mobile phone gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, a fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 & more. Coming to the pricing the Oppo A11k is priced at Rs 8,990 for 2GB & 32GB Model.

