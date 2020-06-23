The Chinese smartphone maker 'Oppo' officially refreshed its Reno 3 Series by launching the Reno 3 A handset in Japan. The Oppo Reno 3 Series includes Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro & Reno 3 Vitality. The Oppo Reno 3 A is an altered version of Reno 3 that was launched in March this year. The smartphone is currently listed on several E-retail sites & will go on sale from June 25 in Japan. Oppo A11k Budget Smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India, Now Available for Sale via Amazon.in.

Oppo Reno 3 A (Photo Credits: Oppo Japan)

The Oppo Reno 3 A features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass 5 waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. For photography, the mobile phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP secondary camera & two 2MP sensors. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

社内申請でOPPO Reno3 Aを一台いただきました。 これからReno 10x Zoomからシフトしていきますが、 明日からはすこしずつ、使用感を皆さんに伝えていけたらと思います。 まだ、購入するかしないかと迷ってる方はこの投稿のコメント欄でご質問ください。 わたくしでよければ、できるだけ回答します。 — OPPO Japan (@OPPOJapan) June 22, 2020

The Oppo Reno 3 A is backed by a 4,025mAh battery with quick charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 & comes in Gradient White & Black Shades. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0 & a USB Type-C port. The Oppo Reno 3 A is priced at JPY 39,800 (approximately Rs 28,068) for 6GB & 128GB Model.

