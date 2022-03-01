Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Concentrix Corporation, which provides customer experience solutions and technology, will double its headcount here to over 5,000 this year.

Concentrix Catalyst, the local arm of the US parent, already employs 2,500 here, having hired more than 300 in the last quarter alone at the newly-created experience design and engineering team, it said in a statement.

The company will be hiring mid to senior-level software engineers, project managers and technical architects across several verticals, including telecom and media, technology and software, fintech, transportation and logistics, industrial, retail and healthcare, Dinesh Venugopal, president at Concentrix Catalyst said.

Concentrix Catalyst already has centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. The doubling of the headcount will meet the anticipated higher growth over the next 12 months to bolster its ongoing innovation, engagement and delivery capabilities to clients around the globe, said Ajaz Mohammed, head of delivery at the company.

According to Concentrix Catalyst, the global customer experience solutions market is a USD 550 billion opportunities.

Expanding the tech talent of our Catalyst India team will help us support our long-term vision to provide the best services on a global scale to its clients, Venugopal said.

