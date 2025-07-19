New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) In a measure to boost the hospitality sector in the national capital, the Delhi government is likely to soon do away with the requirement of obtaining a health trade licence from the civic body for opening restaurants and eateries in the city.

Lt Governor V K Saxena, speaking at the "Expresso" event hosted by The Indian Express on Friday, said the requirement of the license for opening restaurants in the city is being abolished.

No immediate reaction from the Delhi government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was available on the development.

Recently, the Delhi government did away with the need to obtain 'Eating House Registration and Lodging Certificate' from the police by hotels, clubs, restaurants and guest houses for getting a license to serve liquor.

The L-G, last month, withdrew the sanction granted to the Delhi Police Commissioner for the issuance of the eating house registration certificate under an ease-of-doing-business initiative.

Speaking at the "Expresso" event, Saxena emphasised promoting ease of doing business and said the MCD licenses would not be required by the restaurants.

Currently, obtaining a health trade license from the MCD to open restaurants in Delhi is a must. The process consumes several weeks of paperwork and follow-up activity, said a restaurateur.

If this requirement is removed, now only fire safety permission will be required if anyone wants to open a restaurant in Delhi, he said.

