Kolkata, July 19: The civic authorities of Kolkata will soon announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, July 19. Participants looking for Kolkata FF live winning numbers can check the Kolkata Fatafat result chart on the following portals: kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. A Satta Matka-type lottery game, Kolkata FF is played twice a day on all seven days of the week. Lottery enthusiasts can also find Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) results and winning numbers of Saturday's lucky draw in the Kolkata FF Result Chart below.

Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, is a speculative lottery requiring lottery players to be physically present in the city of joy to participate in the lottery. Kolkata FF results of today will be declared after each round (bazi) is completed. Eight bazis (rounds) are played in the Kolkata FF lottery game, including 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Scroll down to know where and how to check Kolkata Fatafat lottery results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for July 19, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Where To Check Kolkata FF Lottery Results?

Those taking part in the Kolkata FF lottery can check its results by visiting websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery players can also view the winning numbers of Friday's lucky draw in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) provided above. LatestLY will keep updating the result chart as and when the results are out. The Satta Matka-style lottery game requires players to select numbers and place bets to win varying prizes as they await the outcome of their predictions. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The Kolkata FF Result Chart above also displays the result timings of each bazi. For example, the first "bazi" results are declared by 10:03 AM, and the last round's results are published by 8:33 PM. Lottery players can stay tuned, as Kolkata FF results and winning numbers will be released soon, as the Satta Matka-type lottery game is currently underway in West Bengal's capital city.

