New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Narela bus depot, along with a charging station, is set to be inaugurated on June 27, with over 100 electric DEVI buses to be added to the city's fleet, officials said on Friday.

The Narela facility is part of the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to expand and modernise its public transport network while reducing carbon emissions, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said.

The depot will not only serve the outer parts of North Delhi but will also act as a crucial charging and maintenance hub for the capital's growing fleet of electric buses, an official said.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration, Singh told PTI that the Narela depot is a significant step toward ensuring equitable access to clean and efficient commuting across all corners of Delhi.

The minister added that the government has been rapidly expanding its electric bus fleet, and with the new additions, people in the outer areas of Delhi will benefit from improved last-mile connectivity.

"These low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses come with real-time passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS tracking, promising a safer and more comfortable commuting experience," Singh said.

The first set of 400 DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) buses was flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on May 2.

The initial batch of buses began operations from depots at Ghazipur, Nangloi and East Vinod Nagar.

DEVI buses are meant to cover smaller routes, connecting interior streets with arterial roads. Each DEVI bus has 23 seats, including six reserved for women and space for 13 standing passengers.

The service was previously known as the Mohalla Bus Service, initiated by the AAP government about two years ago.

