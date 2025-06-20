Jaipur, June 20: The RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 has been released. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the admit card for the RPSC School Lecturer Group 1 recruitment exam on the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in today. Candidates who have applied for the post can check and download their hall tickets from the RPSC portal mentioned above.

To download the admit cards, candidates can use their application number and date of birth. Alternatively, candidates can also log in to the SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and select the Recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C). After releasing the admit cards, the commission said that candidates should download their hall tickets as soon as possible.

How To Download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the RPSC School Lecturer Group 1 Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download RPSC School Lecturer Group 1 Admit Card 2025. The RPSC School Lecturer for Group 1 will be held from June 23 to July 4. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre during each session until 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The commission has also advised candidates to remain present at the exam centre well before the scheduled time to ensure security checks and identification work can be completed.

Candidates are also advised to carry the admit card to the examination centre, as it contains important information such as exam date, time, venue, and candidate details. On the day of the exam, RPSC School Lecturer applicants must carry their updated original Aadhaar card for identification. They are also suggested to carry other original photo identity cards, such as a driving license, a passport, or a voter ID card, if the photo on the original Aadhar Card is old or unclear.

The commission also stated that candidates will not be allowed to enter the centre without a clear, original photo identity card. For more details, candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

