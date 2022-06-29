New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Computer maker Dell Technologies India has been able to reduce product delivery time to customers to 6-8 weeks from 12-14 weeks for some of the products despite the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.

Dell Technologies India senior director and general manager, client solutions group, Indrajit Belgundi said that the company is currently manufacturing Dell OptiPlex desktops, Dell Vostro desktops and some notebook products including Dell Latitude 5420, and will evaluate to make ultra premium PCs (Personal Computers) Dell Latitude 9430, Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight and other notebook unveiled on Wednesday at the plant.

"We all know chip shortages are across the world affecting not only IT but across the world. We have also seen those challenges coming in but with our strong supply chain capabilities, strong engagements that we have across organisations, we are able to mitigate our delivery lead time. Our delivery lead time is improving," Belgundi said.

He was speaking after launching Latitude 5420. Belgundi said the company will evaluate to make ultra premium PCs Latitude 9430, Latitude 7330 Ultralight and Dell's thinnest and smallest 15-inch mobile work station Precision 5570.

"For some of the products it was 12-14 weeks lead time. Now we have reduced it to 6-8 weeks for some of the products. We are also delivering some of the products even in 2 weeks," Belgundi said.

The company has come up with premium notebooks both in Latitude and Precision series in the price range of Rs 79,990-Rs 1,45,990 apiece.

