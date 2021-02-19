Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Berger Paints and Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group are looking at investing around Rs 500 crore at Panagarh industrial park near the industrial township of Durgapur and already sought land for their respective projects.

The paints major is contemplating to invest around Rs 100 crore to manufacture construction chemicals and putty, sources said. Dhunseri Ventures plans to set up a packaging material unit primarily for food processing, cosmetics, personal care and pharmaceuticals industries at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, they said. Berger has received in-principle approval for 22 acres of land from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation while Dhunseri Ventures, formerly known as Dhunseri Petrochem which is into petrochemicals business, sought 38 acres in the industrial park, sources said. The plant of Berger Paints would be its third unit in West Bengal. The other two are located at Shibpur in Howrah district and Rishra in Hooghly district.

Berger Paints entered the construction chemicals segment in 2019 by acquiring STP Ltd.

Dhunseri has its petrochemical plant at Haldia in the state and the company is seeking land at the industrial park for its downstream project.

