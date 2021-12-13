Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Electric vehicles maker e-Ashwa Automotive on Monday announced the launch of a range of electric vehicles both for B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) markets under its own brand e-Ashwa.

The company has been selling EV products in the market of other available brands under strategic tie-up with them for the past three years and has recently set up its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh).

As part of this launch, e-Ashwa has rolled out 12 models of electric two-wheelers and eight models of e-three-wheelers (e-rickshaws, besides other types of three-wheelers), the company said in a statement.

With this, e-Ashwa said it will sell its own branded electric vehicles (EVs) through both its retail network of over 630 exclusive outlets as well as through franchisees across the country.

e-Ashwa Automotive founder CEO Vikas Gupta said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of our own electric vehicles brand in the market under our own registered brand e-Ashwa. The brand has grown multi-fold in the past two years and with the launch of our own EV products, we aim to strengthen our leadership position in the market as a serious EV player and tap the untapped markets."

With strong EV demand, penetration in smaller markets and favourable policies by the central and various governments, e-Ashwa decided to launch its own set of electric vehicles, the company said.

Under electric two-wheelers, e-Ashwa has announced various models in the low-speed e-scooter category to suit various needs of customers, it said.

Under electric three-wheelers, e-Ashwa has announced different models in both passenger three-wheelers and cargo three-wheelers to suit various requirements of auto drivers and small businesses who can choose from a wide range of products available, it stated.

The company claims to sell over 6,000 EV products under different categories — e-scooters, e-motorbikes, e-rickshaws, e-auto, e-loaders, e-food cart and e-garbage vehicles. HRS hrs

