Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd (EEDL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Ltd under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Wednesday said it plans to provide "reliable, efficient, and innovative power solutions" to residents of Chandigarh.

This initiative aims to enhance consumer services, improve operational efficiency and provide a financially efficient distribution model.

Commenting on the development, P R Kumar, President, Power Distribution, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG Group) said, "We deeply value the trust bestowed upon us by the Central government and the Chandigarh UT Administration."

Kumar further said rumours claiming that EEDL lacks expertise in power distribution are baseless.

CESC Ltd, the power business arm of the RPSG Group, is an integrated power utility that has been generating and distributing electricity in Kolkata and Howrah since 1897, he said.

CESC, with a revenue of Rs 15,500 crore and a market capitalization of Rs 26,500 crore, serves over 4.4 million consumers across multiple regions, including Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and distribution franchisees in Kota, Bharatpur, and Bikaner in Rajasthan, Kumar said.

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group comprises 23+ companies and managing 34+ brands.

